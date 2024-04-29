AEW's MJF Pictured in Sling After Surgery Reports Surface

Several of AEW's top stars are currently out of action, due to injury including former World Champion MJF who has been off television since December's Worlds End pay-per-view. MJF was injured at Full Gear in November, needing his hip popped back into place after the match against. Not only that, he was said to have aggravated his shoulder. He worked through that injury for another month and has since been attempting to rehabilitate it without surgery.

A new report from SEScoops noted that physical therapy had failed and he had to go under the knife for surgery. WrestlePurists then added a bit more context to the story, revealing that while he did undergo surgery on his left shoulder, there had been talks of an early comeback for the 25-year-old. The report stated he and AEW President Tony Khan were originally supposed to meet in Boston in March to discuss creative plans. As it stands there is no current timetable on a return for MJF but he has been seen this weekend at C2E2 in a sling.

Prior to his injury, he was involved in a huge AEW storyline between the Undisputed Kingdom and himself. He and Adam Cole were the ROH Tag Team Champions, having won them back in August at AEW All In from Aussie Open. Unfortunately their reign was cut short rather quickly as Cole suffered a freak accident, falling off the stage and hurting his leg. He's been out of action since last September but has appeared on television to further the storyline. During his absence, MJF was carrying the ROH Tag Titles and defending them alone but he eventually dropped them to The Devil's Masked Men (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett).

Of course after that it was revealed that the devil who was terrorizing AEW was Cole but little has come out of that since. With both of the key players in the story out injured and unable to wrap it up, it continues to sit idle until they can revisit it. This obviously puts a huge damper on creative plans in AEW, but there has been movement with Wardlow appearing as an outsider to the group and Cole giving him the side eye whenever they're on camera together.

