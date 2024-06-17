AEW's Swerve Strickland: Academy Award-Nominated Filmmakers Directing Documentary Based on Himself, Flash Garments

Swerve Strickland continues to be a liaison between professional wrestling and the greater entertainment world. Shortly after signing with AEW in March 2022, Swerve brought multi-platinum rapper Rick Ross to AEW programming, leading to multiple viral segments as a result. Swerve's popularity skyrocketed in 2023 after he embraced a villainous persona. This turn to the dark side brought subtle changes to Swerve's presentation, most notably in his entrance music. His theme song "Big Pressure," created by Swerve himself in collaboration with Flash Garments, received a slowed down and bass-boosted remix. This slight change led to the song shattering streaming records and brought more eyes to both Swerve's AEW work and Flash Garments's discography.

Swerve Strickland and Flash Garments Documentary Announced

(Photo: AEW, FLASH GARMENTS, Brian Friedman)

"Big Pressure" is hitting the big screen.

As reported by Deadline, Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Kenny and Keith Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah) are set to direct a documentary that chronicles the "creative partnership" between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and rapper Flash Garments. Mookie Thompson (The Eric Andre Show) will also work on the untitled documentary.

"Flash Garments and I were introduced to one another at very interesting times in our lives," Swerve said in a statement. "We knew we were meant to make history with one another by collaborating hip hop and pro wrestling on a different level. The Lucas brothers captured it in the best light possible."

"Well I was honestly shocked and honored for the Lucas Bros to take interest in wanting to make a fusion documentary regarding pro wrestling and hip hop to highlight us and our impact in both respective fields," Flash added. "Get ready for a premium and unique viewing experience."

"As lifelong fans of hip-hop and wrestling, we were instantly captivated by Swerve and Flash's groundbreaking work in AEW," the Lucas brother shared. "In an era where the media often portrays black men in conflict, their partnership is a beautiful example of the incredible things that can happen when African American men work together. We believe their story needs to be told. [This documentary] will showcase how their unity and shared vision have defied stereotypes and proven that with collaboration, anything is possible. It's a powerful counter-narrative that deserves the spotlight."

The Lucas brothers have been working in Hollywood for over a decade, appearing in projects like Arrested Development and 22 Jump Street. Kenny and Keith simultaneously worked as screenwriters during that time, penning scripts for their own original concepts before finding critical acclaim with their work on Judas and the Black Messiah. They received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for their work on that film.

The untitled Swerve and Flash documentary is currently without a release date or a distributor.