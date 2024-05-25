AEW Adds Last-Minute Match to Double or Nothing Card

AEW's next pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, is just a few short days away. The event marks AEW's five-year anniversary which began in May of 2019 for the first ever Double or Nothing and first ever AEW branded event. While the card is pretty much set in stone, AEW has now added a last-minute match-up that has been brewing on television for quite some time.

Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa who were once on the same side, will battle against one another on the AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In. Since Purrazzo's debut at the beginning of 2024, she has been tied up in the AEW Women's Championship scene. Her former friend Toni Storm, defeated Purrazzo at AEW Revolution in March. Animosity had been building between the two for awhile, and on the April 27 episode of AEW Rampage, Rosa defeated Purrazzo, prompting the New Jersey born wrestler to beat her down after the bell.

On tonight's AEW Rampage, Purrazzo laid out the challenge to La Mera Mera -- at Double or Nothing, she wants her rematch where the lights are shining bright and she wants it on the Buy-In. Purrazzo also made her intentions for the match clear: she wants to end Rosa. This will mark Purrazzo's first Double or Nothing pay-per-view which is sure to be a memorable night. There are two other women's matches on the card -- "Timeless" Toni Storm defending the Women's Championship against Serena Deeb and Mercedes Moné challenging for the TBS Championship currently held by Willow Nightingale.

Not only that, almost every single title in AEW will be on the line, including the International Championship where Will Ospreay looks to dethrone Roderick Strong and win his first title in AEW. Ospreay has been picking up a lot of steam in the men's division as he's positioned to carry the torch as one of the top babyfaces in the company currently. Several of AEW's top guys including Kenny Omega who just underwent surgery and MJF, are currently battling injuries.

Ospreay spoke to Comicbook about his upcoming match with Strong and their in-ring history that goes back several years. "I still feel like I was learning the trade," Ospreay said. "If you watched those matches, I didn't win the match, I just survived it personally. Now is the point where I'm a fully grown man. I have all these accolades under my belt. Roderick is without doubt one of the best wrestlers in the world today. He's a Ring of Honor legend, he's a wrestling legend, and he's now entering this new stratosphere of who he is as a professional wrestler. Now finally I feel like I'm at my peak and he's at his peak, and we're going to probably put on one of the best matches on that card."

AEW Double or Nothing Card