MJF Legitimately Injured at Full Gear: Will He Wrestle at AEW Worlds End?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still AEW World Champion, but at what cost? The self-proclaimed generational talent went into AEW Full Gear with a personal vendetta against challenger Jay White. Leading into the pay-per-view, White and Bullet Club Gold swiped the AEW World Title, parading around AEW TV with the prize despite not being the actual champion. Austin and Colten Gunn of BCG weren't keen on just playing a supporting role to White in the main event, as they also put MJF in their scopes when they challenged him for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles on the pre-show. While MJF was able to retain the tag titles thanks to some one-off back-up from Samoa Joe, The Gunns attacked him after the match, putting his status in the show's main event world title match in doubt. MJF would return in time for the headlining bout and defeat White, retaining his AEW World Title in the process.

MJF Legitimately Injured at AEW Full Gear

(Photo: AEW)

The Gunns' attack was part of the storyline, but that awkward dive landing was not.

Late into the AEW Full Gear main event, MJF took to the skies to hit an elbow drop to the outside on Jay White. Following his victory, MJF spoke at the AEW Full Gear press conference and alluded to having hurt his hip during the match.

According to WrestlePurists, that elbow drop spot is where MJF's suffered his legitimate hip injury. MJF had to have "his hip popped back in" after the match ended. While the hip is the main focus, it was added that MJF's shoulder is also giving him issues following the pay-per-view.

Even though he is banged up right now, MJF is not expected to miss any television time. That said, he is expected to be limited to a "non-wrestling capacity" for the foreseeable future until AEW Worlds End.

MJF's presence at AEW Worlds End is crucial. Everything known about the new pay-per-view thus far indicates that it is being built around MJF, as it is set to take place in his hometown of Long Island, NY and goes down on December 30th, just over 24 hours before his AEW contract is set to expire. MJF has been teasing his upcoming free agency for well over two years now, and it appears AEW is keen on turning those hints into a storyline.

More details about MJF's future will likely arrive this Wednesday, November 22nd when AEW Dynamite airs at 8 PM ET on TBS.