Uncle Howdy's Imminent WWE Return: Surprising Plans For Bray Wyatt's Legacy Stable

Bray Wyatt's legacy lives on. The real-life Windham Rotunda passed away at the age of 36 last summer after a lengthy battle with heart issues. The entire wrestling world mourned in unison, WWE produced a full tribute show to the late star and AEW talent donned homages to the Eater of Worlds over the subsequent weeks. While Wyatt had been off of WWE television for over six months prior to his death, his then-unknown final WWE appearance in February 2023 came without resolution to his recently revitalized WWE persona. Wyatt had been working with his brother, WWE's Bo Dallas, with Dallas portraying the enigmatic Uncle Howdy.

Following WWE WrestleMania 40 in April, QR codes began to reappear on WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown, leading fans down the same vignette pathway that Wyatt constructed for himself for his WWE comeback in Fall 2022. These QR codes are building to the return of Howdy, as Dallas is set to continue his late brother's legacy by bringing the long-discussed WYATT 6 stable to life.

Uncle Howdy, WYATT 6 To Abandon "Supernatural" Elements

(Photo: WWE, Peacock)

The new faces of fear will be rooted in reality.

Ahead of Uncle Howdy's anticipated return on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, Fightful Select reports that there "doesn't appear to be supernatural elements" planned for the Bray Wyatt legacy act moving forward. It was added that WWE feels a pressure to "do something that would make Bray proud."

This brings the Wyatt act back to its roots. When the original Wyatt Family debuted on WWE Monday Night Raw in Summer 2013, the group of Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and the late Luke Harper (AEW's Brodie Lee) worked as a cult faction that welcomed the weird but didn't stray from real life. Things devolved deep into the supernatural over the years, especially with Wyatt's The Fiend persona. The Fiend operated as an indestructible rage monster and consequently presented booking challenges to WWE, as his invulnerability resulted in either his opponents getting squashed or his momentum derailing upon a loss.

The June 10th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a QR code that led to a countdown to June 17th, which is the date of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw. There is an expectation that Howdy and the prospective members of the WYATT 6 will appear on the show in some capacity, whether by more traditional vignettes or for an in-person segment.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs tonight at 8 PM ET on USA Network.