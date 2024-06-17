Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Animated Series Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a 2D-animated series covering Spider-Man's early years, is set to debut on Disney+ this fall. Originally announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the series has been in the works since 2021, and was created by Craig of the Creek's Jeff Trammell. The release date came along with an announcement that Cobra Kai veterans Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg will provide the score. The show will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although Hudson Thames (What If...?) will reprise his role as Spider-Man, rather than live-action franchise star Tom Holland.

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man voice cast reportedly includes the likes of Eugene Byrd (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, 8 Mile) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren (FLCL, Rick and Morty) as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson (My Hero Academia, Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series) as Harry Osborn.

Tackled by Polygon Pictures, a prominent studio behind anime releases such as Pacific Rim: The Black, Netflix's Godzilla film trilogy, and more, the Spider-Man series will apparently have a unique sound.

"We are beyond stoked to be a part of this standout entry in the MCU," Birenberg and Robinson said in a statement. "Jeff Trammell, Mel Zwyer, and the rest of the team at Marvel could not have been better collaborators, and we are beyond grateful to them for letting us go absolutely wild on this score."

Spider-Man animated series have been a fairly constant presence on TV for decades, with the most recent being the preschool series Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which features Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and the Ghost Spider version of Gwen Stacy. This is the first Spider-Man series that ties directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing not only a continuity with MCU movies, but reportedly some actors as well with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reported to reprise their roles from Daredevil.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, filmmakers decided that live-action Spider-Man movies had so well and thoroughly covered Peter Parker's origin story and early years that it was basically redundant to do it again. That led to one of the best running bits in the movie, where each character's origin was explained quick and dirty, using a comic book featuring that character on the cover.

Screen Rant first reported the news.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to premiere November 2 on Disney+.