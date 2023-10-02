AEW Champion Injured: Title Change Imminent?

All Elite Wrestling shocked the world when Rey Fenix defeated Jon Moxley to become AEW International Champion at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Arthur Ashe Stadium show has been known for its surprises, but this title change was not an intentional one. During the match, Moxley suffered what was eventually labeled as a "mild concussion." This led to Moxley calling an audible in the late stage of the match as he quietly notified Fenix and the referee that he was too hurt to go over and that Fenix needed to get the win. The audible went into effect and Fenix left Queens as AEW International Champion.

Rey Fenix Working Injured

(Photo: AEW)

Another AEW International Title change may be imminent.

As shared on his social media, AEW International Champion Rey Fenix is currently working injured.

"The night I became champion, I left the arena with the championship in my hands and with an old injury bothering me again," Fenix wrote. "My first defense was painful, it did not allow the pain to stop me and continue until the fight was over."

Fenix has a long history of injuries during his time with AEW. He went into AEW All Out 2019 with a leg injury, suffered a neck-related stinger in December 2020, and had a dislocated arm scare in January 2022.

Despite his health situation, Fenix emphasized he will fulfill his upcoming obligations as AEW International Champion.

"This coming Wednesday will be my second defense and I am doing my best to enter that ring and retain the championship," Fenix continued. "I will defend this beautiful championship in any situation, a Luchador does not give up, a Luchador will always leave everything in every battle. I am a real Luchador and the man of a thousand lives, nothing and no one is going to stop me."

Fenix defends the AEW International Title against Nick Jackson this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. This will be the first time either of the Young Bucks is challenging for a singles championship within AEW. Both Fenix and Jackson have a lengthy history with one another, as they are each one half of AEW's most famous tag team feud: Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks. These two teams have battled on AEW pay-per-view numerous times and rekindled their rivalry last winter with a best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships.

AEW Dynamite goes down this Wednesday, October 4th on TBS.