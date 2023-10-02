Old Photo of MJF and Edge Surfaces Following Adam Copeland's AEW Debut

The Rated-R Superstar is All Elite. Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at AEW WrestleDream this past Sunday, shocking the Climate Pledge Arena by coming to the aid of Sting and Darby Allin during a Christian Cage-led attack. Following his arrival, Copeland spoke during the post-show press conference where it was revealed that he will address the AEW audience on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and will wrestle his first match on the October 10th edition of the company's flagship show. While the former Edge is currently tied up in a program against Christian and co., another high-profile feud is in the batter's box.

Old Photo of MJF and Adam Copeland Surfaces

(Photo: AEW)

Just when fans believe they have MJF all figured out, he once again asks if you think you know him.

Following Adam Copeland's AEW debut, an old photo of himself and AEW World Champion MJF has surfaced. The picture featured a young Maxwell Jacob Friedman posing with Copeland, then known as Edge, at an autograph signing.

This picture is reminiscent of another photo used to lay the groundwork for AEW's most famous blood feud: MJF vs. CM Punk.

During the build up to their AEW Revolution 2022 clash, Punk brought out a throwback picture of himself and Friedman at an autograph signing, remarking that that moment captured just another Friday for the Straight Edge Superstar. That remark infuriated MJF, as he revealed the following week that for him, that day meant everything, as it came hours after he was subject to anti-semitic bullying at school.

(Photo: AEW)

This eventually led to an instant classic visual which saw MJF donning a white t-shirt with the photo on it as he bludgeoned Punk in a brutal attack, wiping his rival's blood on the photograph in the process.

While the backstory of MJF's picture with Copeland is not known right now, it will inevitably be a foundational piece of a feud between the two.

"I think he's another guy that is coming into my company that wants my spot. And he's got another f--king thing coming if he thinks he can take it," MJF said of Copeland at the AEW WrestleDream post-show press conference. "Great signing, though. Good job, Tony [Khan], I'm proud of you. But in all sincerity, first ballot of Hall of Famer, incredible professional wrestler."