Seven Craziest Moments From AEW Blood and Guts 2022

The craziest hour of the year for All Elite Wrestling finally arrived during Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite. The highly anticipated Blood and Guts match between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society took place inside two rings in Detroit, Michigan. 12 men entered the arena with no other goal than inflicting maximum pain on their enemies. The wild, violent affair certainly lived up to its billing, as these two factions spent nearly 60 minutes absolutely tearing each other apart. The Blackpool Combat Club ultimately took home the victory on Wednesday, with Claudio causing Matt Menard to submit on the roof of the cage (something Eddie Kingston wasn't exactly happy about). While William Regal's faction may have won the official match, you could argue that both sides lost. There was no limit to the brutality or insanity inside the rings during Blood and Guts on Wednesday. At times, it was even hard to keep up with everything going on. That's why we've compiled the seven craziest moments of the entire night, so you can relived the best the madness had to offer. Take a look!

Moxley: First Blood .@GarciaWrestling getting carved up by @JonMoxley here on #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dmWvJL5Nvw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022 Jon Moxley is no stranger to bloody matches, he himself ended his AEW Interim World Championship match at Forbidden Door with blood running down his face. This time, though, he was the one to draw first blood. Moxley used a fork to cut the forehead of Daniel Garcia, one of the only men to escape Anarchy in the Arena unscathed.

The Glass Floor Piledriver from @JonMoxley! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/yFT6EUacbg — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 30, 2022 A fork wasn't the only weapon Jon Moxley brought into the ring. The Interim Champ opened up a bag of broken glass and dumped it onto the floor of the ring, then proceeded to pile drive Angelo Parker right into it, making him a bloody mess. Jake Hager got some of the glass as well.

Skewered .@TheDaddyMagic gets his skewered by @JonMoxley! #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/MXssAf6BqG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022 So much of the violence in the first half of Wednesday's match came from Jon Moxley. After cutting open Matt Menard's forehead, Moxley shoved a collection of wooden skewers into the cut. Daddy Magic paid Moxley back by choking him with a barbed-wire baseball bat.

Tacky The tacks have been introduced and @TheDaddyMagic has felt the effects! It's #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/IL6O7qqK9a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022 Blood and Guts is a violent AEW match, so there's no way it was going to come and go without bags of tacks entering the ring. Moxley and Yuta emptied three entire bags onto one of the rings and began the onslaught with Matt Menard, who took one of the hardest falls into tacks we've seen in a while. LMFAO #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AB8RCAFdMw — AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) June 30, 2022 Jericho turned the weapon around on his opponents, though, dragging Moxley through the tacks and putting him in the Walls of Jericho. That was only broken up by Eddie Kingston throwing a handful of tacks into Jericho's face.

Ruby Run-In .@realrubysoho intercepts @TayConti_ as she was trying to unlock the cage! It's #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/L5Q86AiscA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022 Crazy doesn't always mean violent. Sometimes it simply means awesome and totally unexpected. Tay Conti knocked out a referee to get a key and rescue Sammy from the cage, but she was met with some resistance she wasn't ready for. Ruby Soho ran down the ramp and put a beating on Conti, giving her friend Eddie Kingston a big assist.

Just Hangin' Around Good lord.#BloodAndGuts #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7FTFRlEa1D — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 30, 2022 Perhaps the most disturbing image from all of Blood and Guts belongs to Angelo Parker. At one point, right before a commercial break, the camera panned around the outside of the cage to see Parker hanging upside down, blood running down his face and head. If there was a single image to sum up Blood and Guts, this is it.