AEW Dynamite: Former World Champion Returns From Injury

Christian Cage made his surprise return to AEW Dynamite this week after being out of action for months with a torn tricep. The former World Heavyweight, ECW and Impact World Champion betrayed his protege, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, at last year's Road Rager. Cage and Perry initially clashed at last year's All Out, but a betrayal from Luchasaurus resulted in the bout only lasting 20 seconds as Cage was able to easily capitalize for the win. News of his injury soon followed, but Perry would get some revenge by beating his former tag team partner in a bloody Steel Cage Match at Full Gear.

Perry beat Brian Cage on Dynamite, which prompted Cage to saunter his way out onto the entrance ramp. Perry confronted him, only for Cage to blindside him with a can of mace. He then undid his arm brace, revealing he was completely healed before beating down Perry even further.

