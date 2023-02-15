AEW: Details Reportedly Revealed on Major Locker Room Meeting

A new report reveals several big details regarding a backstage meeting with the AEW locker room and a returning AEW star (via Fightful Select). The new report says a major backstage meeting took place at the recent AEW Dynamite tapings on February 8th, and it included former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. She returned to the road for the first time since being sidelined with an injury last year, and the meeting involved all of the women on the roster who were on location for the tapings. It is said that this was an effort to ease the tension between Rosa, and a member of AEW management reportedly believed the meeting was productive.

Those spoken to with knowledge of the meeting said that Rosa did a lot of "making amends" regarding several issues that had popped up during her run in the company. There were those on the roster that took issue with her overall approach and believe that she made some on the roster seem like bullies. The report also notates complaints about sandbagging and working stiff, though one member of the roster was quick to say that Rosa was also met with some of that early in her AEW run and it had already been addressed.

There were others who had an issue with Rosa not being on the road with AEW while still traveling for other work, and some did question how legitimate her injury was. Rosa addressed those questions about her injury last year.

As for being back in AEW, Rosa is helping with Spanish-language commentary and is happy to be participating. She also said that she will be back on the road soon, but won't be wrestling immediately. Sources close to Rosa say she isn't cleared to wrestle yet, but is evidently getting close to an in-ring return. Regarding the member of AEW management, they believed the meeting was productive and hoped it helped deliver a "clean slate".

Hopefully, this meeting will ease any issues within the locker room. No one wants to see the locker room at odds, and AEW fans just want to see Rosa back in the wrestling ring, especially after she had to vacate the AEW Women's World Championship because of her injury.

