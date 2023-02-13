Will AEW Add More Pay-Per-Views in 2023?

AEW initially established its annual pay-per-view schedule with four shows — Revolution (either late February or early March), Double or Nothing (Memorial Day Weekend), All Out (Labor Day Weekend) and Full Gear (November). A new show was added last year when the young promotion ran its first co-promoted show with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Forbidden Door. Khan has indicated several times that a second Forbidden Door is in the works, then indicated while recently on The Jon Chuckery Show that he's willing to expand that out even further. The schedule is still nowhere near WWE's, which ran 10 pay-per-views last year (with WrestleMania being a two-night event), along with two stadium shows in Saudi Arabia and five NXT pay-per-views.

"Well, we've been able to really make the events keep that super special feel, where there is so much anticipation building up to Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door now, and of course, All Out and Full Gear," Khan explained (h/t Fightful). "I think that with the current model we have, which is a la carte pay-per-view, true pay-per-view like so many of us grew up with, it makes a lot of sense. The price is about $49.99, and if somebody's going to give us that $49.99, I would like them to feel like they're getting a show they've really looked forward to for a long time and are getting maximum value.

"There are different ways to deliver shows now in the streaming economy, but I think in this current setup, we have a great calendar," he added. "If the delivery method changed or streaming enters the conversation for AEW because an AEW streaming platform is something I get asked about every day; I think for us right now, the way we're doing pay-per-view makes sense, but if the right offer came along on streaming to expand the calendar, that's something we have the capacity to do. I would only want to do it if we can make sure that we keep Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All Out, and Full Gear as premium, top-end events like they are right now."

AEW's first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, takes place on March 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The show will be headlined by a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship as MJF takes on Bryan Danielson.