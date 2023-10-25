AEW Dynamite Preview: Kazuchika Okada Debuts, Rob Van Dam Wrestles, MJF Defends Ring

All Elite Wrestling continues the road to AEW Full Gear. Tonight's AEW Dynamite emanates from Philadelphia, PA and is set to further a number of storylines en route to the company's next pay-per-view. Last week's slate of AEW programming saw big events like Juice Robinson emerging victorious in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida successfully defeat Emi Sakura, and Sting announce his plans to retire from wrestling at AEW Revolution 2024.

MJF vs. Juice Robinson

(Photo: AEW)

Juice Robinson will have the opportunity to do what no wrestler has ever done: defeat MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The prize was introduced back in Fall 2019 and saw MJF emerge victorious. In the years since, MJF has successfully kept the ring against every annual challenger. The stars seem to be aligning for Robinson to actually get the victory this year as AEW looks to pivot his signature weapon away from a roll of quarters.

Rob Van Dam Makes AEW Return

(Photo: AEW)

The Whole F'n Show is back. Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam makes his return to AEW to team with Hook in tag team action. This will be RVD's third AEW match, as he previously faced Jack Perry in singles competition and tagged once with Hook before on AEW Collision.

Kazuchika Okada Makes AEW Dynamite Debut

(Photo: New Japan)

The Rainmaker is wrestling on AEW Dynamite. In a wildly unexpected announcement, New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada is set to team with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. This will be Okada's first match on AEW TV, as he has only ever competed on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door crossover pay-per-views in the past.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card for tonight's show can be seen below...