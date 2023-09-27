AEW Dynamite Preview: Adam Cole Injury Update, MJF Appears, WrestleDream Contract Signing

Before All Elite Wrestling brings another new pay-per-view to fans this Sunday with AEW WrestleDream, there is one more episode of AEW Dynamite. Recent episodes of AEW Dynamite have been supersized, as the promotion has followed up major shows like AEW ALL IN: London and AEW All Out with stacked televised cards. Last week’s AEW Dynamite continued the annual tradition of running inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY and was headlined by AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman defending his title against Samoa Joe. MJF left New York City with the gold but might have lost his tag partner in the process.

Adam Cole Injury Update

During the climactic moment of MJF vs. Joe, MJF’s tag partner Adam Cole ran out to ringside. As he made his way down to the ring, Cole jumped down from the ramp to the floor outside and noticeably tweaked his ankle. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Cole will provide an update on his injury tonight. As of this writing, Cole and MJF are scheduled to defend their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships against The Righteous this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream.

Swerve and Hangman Contract Signing

One of the most high-profile singles matches going into AEW WrestleDream is between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. Following Hangman’s victory on the AEW All Out pre-show, Swerve blasted the former AEW World Champion for losing his edge. En route to their singles clash, Hangman and tag partners the Young Bucks defeated Swerve’s stable, Mogul Embassy, to become Ring of Honor Six-Man Champions. Tonight, Swerve and Hangman make their AEW WrestleDream bout official in a contract signing.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below…

AEW Dynamite 9/27 Full Card