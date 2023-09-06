AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF Speaks, World Title Tournament Begins, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Team

All Elite Wrestling simmers down this week. Following two straight weekends of pay-per-views with AEW ALL IN: London and AEW All Out, Tony Khan's company brings AEW Dynamite to TBS as the build towards AEW Grand Slam begins to materialize. Leaving AEW All Out, Jon Moxley is the new AEW International Champion while all other championships remain around the waists of their previous titleholders. The biggest on-screen development during AEW All Out was the in-ring return of Bryan Danielson, as the American Dragon had been out of action for the past two months with a broken arm.

World Title Tournament Begins

(Photo: AEW)

The return of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam means the revival of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament. Last year's tournament was dubbed a "tournament of champions" and culminated with Jon Moxley defeating Bryan Danielson in the finals to become the new AEW World Champion, capturing the vacant prize.

While the full bracket has yet to be revealed, two quarterfinals matches will go down tonight. Roderick Strong faces Trent Beretta while Darby Allin clashes against Nick Wayne.

Tag Team Reunion

(Photo: AEW)

Chris Jericho is without a faction for the first time since the first episode of AEW Dynamite, but he still has one longtime friend by his side. Sammy Guevara remains loyal to Y2J, backing him up at AEW ALL IN: London and coming to his aid when Aussie Open attacked him last week. Jericho and Guevara tag together to take on Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis tonight.

New Feuds For MJF and Hangman Page?

Two of AEW's biggest singles stars will take to the microphone tonight. Following a tense interaction with Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe at AEW All Out, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman will speak to the AEW audience. All signs are pointing to MJF defending his title against Roderick Strong at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in two weeks, but a feud with Joe seems to be the long play.

Hangman Page will also address the crowd. Page won the Over Budget Battle Royale this past weekend at AEW All Out. Going into the fall, Page finds himself without a clear direction. His stablemates in The Elite are busy, as Kenny Omega feuds with Konosuke Takeshita and the Young Bucks battle AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. Look for clarity on Page's future tonight.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.

AEW Dynamite Card (September 6th, 2023)