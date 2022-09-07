AEW Suspensions, CM Punk Situation Will Reportedly Be Addressed on AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW handed down suspensions to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and a number of backstage officials for the backstage fight that took place following the post-All Out media scrum on Sunday night. Numerous details about the incident have since been reported on, though none of the people involved nor Tony Khan have officially commented on the situation. There's also no word yet on what will happen to AEW World Champion CM Punk and backstage coach Ace Steel, both of whom were heavily involved in the incident as Punk's scrum comments sparked the outrage from Omega and the Bucks while Steel allegedly escalated the situation by throwing a chair at Nick Jackson and biting Omega.

It's still up in the air whether or not both will be suspended or outright let go by the company. One thing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was able to confirm is that the situation will be addressed in some form or fashion on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

This stuff will be addressed on the air tonight. Not sure how in depth or not. Has to be because it involves titles. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 7, 2022

Punk won back the AEW World Championship in the All Out main event against Jon Moxley, while Omega and The Bucks beat Hangman Page and The Dark Order to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. There's also the matter of MJF, who made his surprise return to the company at the end of Sunday's pay-per-view and has a world championship match lined up after winning the Casino Ladder Match (thanks to a massive assist from Stokely Hathaway and his faction).

On top of MJF's return promo, an ROH Pure Championship match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia and a Championship Eliminator Match between Toni Storm and Penelope Ford are booked for Dynamite. Check out the full results from All Out below: