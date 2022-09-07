AEW Suspensions, CM Punk Situation Will Reportedly Be Addressed on AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW handed down suspensions to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and a number of backstage officials for the backstage fight that took place following the post-All Out media scrum on Sunday night. Numerous details about the incident have since been reported on, though none of the people involved nor Tony Khan have officially commented on the situation. There's also no word yet on what will happen to AEW World Champion CM Punk and backstage coach Ace Steel, both of whom were heavily involved in the incident as Punk's scrum comments sparked the outrage from Omega and the Bucks while Steel allegedly escalated the situation by throwing a chair at Nick Jackson and biting Omega.
It's still up in the air whether or not both will be suspended or outright let go by the company. One thing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was able to confirm is that the situation will be addressed in some form or fashion on tonight's AEW Dynamite.
This stuff will be addressed on the air tonight. Not sure how in depth or not. Has to be because it involves titles.— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 7, 2022
Punk won back the AEW World Championship in the All Out main event against Jon Moxley, while Omega and The Bucks beat Hangman Page and The Dark Order to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. There's also the matter of MJF, who made his surprise return to the company at the end of Sunday's pay-per-view and has a world championship match lined up after winning the Casino Ladder Match (thanks to a massive assist from Stokely Hathaway and his faction).
On top of MJF's return promo, an ROH Pure Championship match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia and a Championship Eliminator Match between Toni Storm and Penelope Ford are booked for Dynamite. Check out the full results from All Out below:
- (Kickoff) AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho
- (Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook def. Angelo Parker
- (Kickoff) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Pac def. Kip Sabian
- (Kickoff) Eddie Kingston def. Tomohiro Ishii
- Casino Ladder Match: "The Joker" wins
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite def. Hangman Page & The Dark Order
- AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Athena
- Wardlow & FTR def. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns
- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ricky Starks
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory def. The Acclaimed
- Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida
- Christian Cage def. Jungle Boy
- Chris Jericho def. Bryan Danielson
- Darby Allin, Sting & Miro def. The House of Black
- AEW World Championship: CM Punk def. Jon Moxley