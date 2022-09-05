AEW: MJF Returns at All Out and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

It's official: Maxwell Jacob Friedman has returned to All Elite Wrestling. Rumors have been swirling about MJF since the weekend of Double or Nothing earlier this year, with reports suggesting that MJF skipped mandatory events and almost didn't show up at the pay-per-view. After being squashed by Wardlow, Friedman delivered a scathing promo on Dynamite that week and completely disappeared from the public eye. On Sunday night, he made the return that fans were hoping for.

The first match of All Out was a Casino Ladder Match that featured a Joker entrant, and many expected that to be MJF. The poker chip hanging over the ring was stolen and given to the Joker, who showed up in a devil mask and left before revealing his face. Fans assumed it was Friedman, and those assumptions were confirmed at the end of the show.

After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to once again become the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, the lights went out and a voicemail from CEO Tony Khan played over the speakers in the arena. Khan could be heard begging MJF to return at All Out, saying he'd be given a title shot and an undisclosed amount of money. MJF then entered the arena to let Punk know he was coming for him.

