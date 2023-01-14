AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage

AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.

There were some painful-looking moments throughout the match. At one point Jay locked in the Queenslayer with barbed wire wrapped around her arm on Willow, but Willow was able to get out by slamming Jay into the corner turnbuckle. Then Ruby ended up inside of a trash can on the floor, and Conti would jump off the ring and stomp on it, which is also where Ruby got cut open.

Later in the match, Ruby was profusely bleeding, but she kept fighting. Jay and Willow would end up on the entrance ramp and Willow would powerbomb Jay through a table below the entrance ramp. Unfortunately, Jay missed the table completely, slamming her back down straight on the floor while Willow smashed through the table.

Destination Unknown into the tacks and @realrubysoho and @willowwrestles are victorious tonight on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UtWqugeLny — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

Then later Conti would take out the tacks and try to slam Ruby down onto them. She was able to keep that from happening but had to put her hand on the tacks to keep her from falling, which looked painful. Then she slammed Conti down on the tacks and got the pin and the win. Everyone looked rough afterwards, but fans were giving high praise to the match, and you can check out some of the reactions coming out on the next slide.