AEW Fans Impressed With Saraya's In-Ring Return at Full Gear
It's been a long time coming, but Saraya's return to the wrestling ring is finally here with tonight's AEW Full Gear. Saraya shocked everyone with her AEW debut and she wasted no time taking aim at Britt Baker, and two have pulled no punches on the microphone in the lead-up to their match. Now it was time to actually get in the ring, and Saraya and Baker had an incredibly physical match-up that ended with several close calls and near falls. Saraya would ultimately win the battle, and reactions started flying in regarding the match, and you can find those starting on the next slide.
This was Saraya's first match in five years, and fans were pretty impressed with the lack of ring rust and the bumps she was taking throughout the match. There's also questions about who she faces next, as she just faced the biggest star in the AEW Women's Division in her first match back, so hopefully we'll get some answers soon.
Pre-Show: Eliminator Tournament – Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage
Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama
Pre-Show: Orange Cassidy (C), Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen def. The Factory
AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs MJF
Interim AEW Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Jamie Hayter
TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (C) vs Samoa Joe vs Powerhouse Hobbs
TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) def. Nyla Rose
AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (C) vs Swerve In Our Glory
ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) def. Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara vs Claudio Castagnoli
AEW Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle def. The Elite
Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs Ricky Starks
Saraya def. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD
Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy def. Luchasaurus
Sting and Darby Allin vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
What have you thought of Full Gear so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Looks Great
Saraya looks great!!! I'm glad Saraya and Britt Baker were given time 'cause that was a great match!!! #AEWFullGear— Good Guy Dave🌸 (@DavePozefsky) November 20, 2022
Solid After 5 Years
Definitely a solid match after 5 years #AEWFullGear— dvrkø (@Imminentpsycho) November 20, 2022
Amazing
What an amazing match #AEWFullGear— Matthew Peil (@Skiez_razor) November 20, 2022
Happy For Saraya
The end fell a bit flat but regardless I’m happy for Saraya #AEWFullGear— B #FreePalestine (@lariatoooooo) November 20, 2022
Well Done
@RealBrittBaker was the perfect 1st opponent for @Saraya well done ladies #AEWFullGear— Paradox3000 (@Paradox_3000) November 20, 2022
Not Easy
Putting in that much time after being gone 5 years is NOT easy. All the praise to Saraya and hopefully just the beginning of a career rejuvenation. #AEWFullGear— Jay Walker* (@iamjaywalker) November 20, 2022
Welcome Back
Welcome back paige/saraya 🔥 good match #AEWFullGear— Nate Gonzalez Jr. 🇵🇷 (@nategonzalez15) November 20, 2022
Damn Right
Damn right. A few wobbles but she did the damn thing and I’m so happy for her. Welcome back @Saraya and can’t wait to see what’s next! #AEWFullGear— Cory Mallard (@HouseShow_Cory) November 20, 2022
Got It All Back
She got it all back!
How can you not be proud of @Saraya! #AEWFullGear— Netstryke (@Netstryke) November 20, 2022
No Rust
Great moment for Saraya. Solid match. No ring rust! Interested to see where she goes from this.#AEWFullGear— 👊🏻 Las Vegas Fight Shop 👊🏻 (@LVFightShop) November 20, 2022