AEW Fans Impressed With Saraya's In-Ring Return at Full Gear

It's been a long time coming, but Saraya's return to the wrestling ring is finally here with tonight's AEW Full Gear. Saraya shocked everyone with her AEW debut and she wasted no time taking aim at Britt Baker, and two have pulled no punches on the microphone in the lead-up to their match. Now it was time to actually get in the ring, and Saraya and Baker had an incredibly physical match-up that ended with several close calls and near falls. Saraya would ultimately win the battle, and reactions started flying in regarding the match, and you can find those starting on the next slide.

This was Saraya's first match in five years, and fans were pretty impressed with the lack of ring rust and the bumps she was taking throughout the match. There's also questions about who she faces next, as she just faced the biggest star in the AEW Women's Division in her first match back, so hopefully we'll get some answers soon.

Pre-Show: Eliminator Tournament – Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage

Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama

Pre-Show: Orange Cassidy (C), Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen def. The Factory

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs MJF

Interim AEW Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Jamie Hayter

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (C) vs Samoa Joe vs Powerhouse Hobbs

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) def. Nyla Rose

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (C) vs Swerve In Our Glory

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) def. Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara vs Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle def. The Elite

Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs Ricky Starks

Saraya def. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy def. Luchasaurus

Sting and Darby Allin vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

