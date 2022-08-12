AEW: Fight Forever Trailer Reveals First Look at Dr. Britt Baker, Adam Cole, Mini Games, and More

THQ Nordic just held its Digital Showcase today, and there was something for fans of all genres, including fans of AEW and professional wrestling. THQ Nordic will be publishing AEW: Fight Forever, and today they revealed the first official trailer for the game, which featured Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Tony Schiavone. Baker and Schiavone sit down to play the game and then we see footage of Baker taking on Adam Cole, which includes a look at some of her signature moves and even a trash can or two. The trailer also reveals our official first look at some of Fight Forever's mini-games, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

The first mini-game we see is a home run derby style game as well as a pose matching game and more. The game will also feature standard match types like Tag Team, 3-Way, and 4-Way matches as well as Falls Count Anywhere, Ladder Matches, Casino Battle Royale, the Unsanctioned Lights-Out match, and Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches.

"One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever," said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW and former AEW World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion. "Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over."

"Kenny's incredible vision for AEW: Fight Forever is informed by his wrestling pedigree both inside the ring and on the controller," said Executive Producer Reinhard Pollice, THQ Nordic. "Combine that vision with YUKES' unparalleled wrestling game development history is resulting in an AEW experience that draws heavily on the arcade feel that first won wrestling gamer hearts more than two decades ago."

The presentation didn't mention a release date yet, but it was said that the game will be playable for the first time ever at THQ Nordic's booth at Gamescom, which takes place from Wednesday, August 24th to Sunday, August 28th, so hopefully we'll have more hands-on impressions to judge it by soon.

AEW: Fight Forever is slated to hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series x/s, and Nintendo Switch, though the game doesn't have an official release date yet.

What do you think of AEW: Fight Forever so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!