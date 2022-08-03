AEW: Fight Forever Reveals new Looks at Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa, and More

AEW: Fight Forever seems to be nearing the finish line, as today THQ Nordic and AEW have revealed a new teaser trailer, new pre-order details, and a host of new screenshots from the game. The game was teased for later this year, and now we have brand new looks at AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Abadon, Yuka Sakazaki, and Hikaru Shida, and the game's engine and character models have received a big upgrade since the last time we got an up-close look. Hopefully, we'll get a full trailer sooner than later, but in the meantime, you can check out all of the new images from AEW: Fight Forever starting on the next slide!

"One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever," said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW and former AEW World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion. "Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over."

YUKE'S president and CEO Yukinori Taniguchi said "I am both gratified and excited to have the opportunity to work with AEW – who is breathing new life into the pro wrestling industry – and the THQ Brand, with whom we have created an entire era of pro wrestling games. Using the expertise we have cultivated over the years, we are taking on this project with the ultimate staff from the YUKE'S Development Team in order to recreate AEW's appeal within a video game to the highest degree. We hope that fans will enjoy experiencing the most cutting-edge technology, and the next evolution, in pro wrestling gaming."

AEW: Fight Forever is slated to hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series x/s, and Nintendo Switch, though the game doesn't have an official release date yet.

