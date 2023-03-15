AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Date, Location Confirmed

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling officially confirmed the date and location for their next Forbidden Door crossover event — June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will kick off a "month-long excursion of Canada," including episodes of Dynamite and Rampage in Hamilton, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Regina from June 28 through July 14. The tour will conclude with an AEW House Rules live event at the Saddledome during the Calgary Stampede on July 15.

"Canada has a rich wrestling heritage, and our debut in Toronto last year served as a special moment in our incredible relationship with fans throughout the country," Tony Khan said in a press release on Wednesday. "Now, we're not only entering new markets but also paying homage to the history of Canadian wrestling with unique moments like AEW House Rules taking place from the iconic Calgary Stampede. This summer is shaping up to be massive with the return of Forbidden Door, and now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal."