AEW All Out 2023 Date and Location Confirmed

AEW All Out 2023 has confirmed its date and location for the pay-per-view event coming later this Fall! All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have combined their promotions for the second (and now annual) Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, but fans of AEW have already started to look ahead for what is coming next in the next major event. While the card for the major event is still very much a mystery since it's later this year, at least fans interested in attending now know where it's all going to go down when it happens.

During AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door it was announced that AEW All Out 2023 would be taking place on Sunday, September 3rd at the United Center in Chicago, IL. This also includes tapings for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage on Wednesday, August 30th at the WOW Arena, and Saturday, September 2nd for AEW Collision at the United Center before AEW All Out 2023 kicks in that Sunday. You can check out the announcement trailer for the AEW All Out 2023 pay-per-view event below:

AEW TAKES OVER CHICAGO!

-Wednesday, August 30th: AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the NOW Arena!

-Saturday Sept 2nd: #AEWCollision at the United Center

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results

As for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view, the card and results this far break down as such:

Tom Lawlor def. Serpentico

Mogul Embassy def. Chaos and El Desperado

Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match: Athena def. Billie Starkz

El Phantasmo def. Stu Grayson

Los Ingobernables de Japon def. United Empire

AEW World Championship: MJF def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match: CM Punk def. Satoshi Kojima

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Kenny Omega (c). vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada (c). vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

Le Suzuki Gods vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Tatsuya Naito

Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c). vs. Willow Nightingale

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

