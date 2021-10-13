AEW Full Gear 2021 Card Possibly Leaked Via Photo of Tony Khan

A random photo of AEW president Tony Khan might have just leaked the lineup for AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view next month. Khan was on the sidelines for this past weekend’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans game and his photo was taken by sideline photographers from the Associated Press. One of those photos had Khan’s arms folded as he held a notepad over a game program, and wrestling fans managed to zoom in and notice that the paper had various matches listed and labeled for Full Gear.

The post lists Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page (the only match that has been confirmed for the show so far), Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, The Inner Circle vs. American Top Team, MJF vs. Darby Allin, CM Punk vs. Wardlow, Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill, Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express. Other names like Britt Baker, The Lucha Brothers, Cody Rhodes, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo and Miro could also be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, this leak doesn’t guarantee this will be the final card for Full Gear and could simply be a rough draft of what it might look like. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

Khan has given a number of interviews and made quite a few announcements this week leading up to this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage, which will run head-to-head with the last 30 minutes of WWE’s “Supersized” edition of SmackDown on FS1. Khan told Barstool Sports that while Rampage not bringing in a bigger rating than WWE’s flagship show, he guarantees it will be a better one.

“It’s the second time they’ve decided to go head-to-head with us,” Khan said. “I want the fans to be able to watch all the wrestling. I’ll coin a phrase right now, WYW; Watch Your Wrestling. I want people to watch your wrestling. Whatever you want to watch, watch it. A lot of people have chosen to watch AEW because it’s the best show. Watch Your Wrestling. I want people to watch everything. It’s the second time they’ve chosen to put their wrestling head-to-head with mine. The last time they did it, it didn’t happen overnight, but from the start, AEW consistently did better numbers than NXT and we eventually won that war and AEW is now the Wednesday night show and Wednesday Night Dynamite has had a great run. On Friday, they’re doing a half-hour head-to-head with Rampage, which is new. I put my show on consciously after SmackDown knowing there is a huge audience of people that watch that show and a lot of people are going to watch Rampage, which has been a hit for TNT. They’re literally going to do a half-hour head-to-head, that’s fine. We’ll see what happens.

“I’m not saying for sure we’ll win and maybe the odds are against us in some ways, but we’re going to do the better show, I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show [Raw] they did last night because it sucked,” he added.