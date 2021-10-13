AEW Full Gear 2021 Main Event Confirmed

All Elite Wrestling’s final pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear, is set to take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Nov. 13. While on Barstool Sports’ My Mom’s Basement this week, AEW president Tony Khan officially confirmed that the show’s main event will see Kenny Omega defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page, who won the No. 1 contendership via a Casino Ladder Match last week. Khan pointed out that Page and Omega met in the finals of an AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament at last year’s pay-per-view and that it seemed “fitting” they clash again one full year later.

But the storyline surrounding Hangman and the AEW title can be traced as far back as 2016 when he was first brought into The Bullet Club as a member of Ring of Honor. Page made the bold statement at AEW’s first official press conference that he would be AEW’s first world champion. Unfortunately, he came up short against Chris Jericho at All Out 2019 in the company’s first title match and was sent into a downward spiral of drinking and anxiety. Eventually, he wound up leaving The Elite and began feuding with them before finding new friends in The Dark Order. It looked like Hangman was finally ready to challenge Omega as the No. 1 contender, but the heelish “Belt Collector” scoffed at the idea while saying Page knew he had no chance of beating him after their first match. He then goaded Page into putting his No. 1 contender spot on the line in a 10-man tag match at Fight for the Fallen, resulting in Page losing. He was written off television shortly after (in reality he was going on paternity leave following the birth of his first child) and made his triumphant return last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Full Gear will also feature the finals of another Eliminator Tournament. The bracket will officially be announced on the Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite.

Khan has made a number of major announcements over the past week after WWE announced this coming Friday’s “Supersized” edition of SmackDown would feature an extra 30 minutes of commercial-free wrestling on FS1 that will air head-to-head with a live edition of AEW Rampage. After calling out WWE on Twitter, Khan announced Rampage would have a one-hour Buy-In that will run directly against SmackDown’s second hour and feature Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty and Bryan Danielson vs. New Japan’s Minoru Suzuki.