AEW's Hangman Adam Page Hits Swerve Strickland with Vicious Promo on Dynamite, Referencing WWE Release, Personal Life, and More

Last week things got extremely personal for Hangman Adam Page after Swerve Strickland went to Page's home. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Page wanted to send a loud and clear message, and boy did he ever. Page came for blood in a fiery promo that took several shots at Strickland's personal life, and Page even brought up Strickland's release from WWE back in 2021. You could tell this incensed Strickland, though the stipulation that neither person could fight without being suspended kept Strickland from attacking. That didn't keep Page from dishing out some punishment to Prince Nana though, and now the two will face each other at AEW Full Gear.

Page wasted no time getting underneath Strickland's skin, calling Strickland a dumbass for several reasons, including his decision to step near his house. Before Page went in on Strickland's personal life, he took aim at Strickland's career, telling him that he is dumber today than he was when he got released by WWE two years ago.

“You are not the man you think you are. It’s the reason your fiance left you, and it’s the reason your kids won’t talk to you!”



Hangman Adam Page gets personal with Swerve before their match at #AEWFullGear!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/EBqQQRsDot — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2023

Page said, ""You are a grade A dumbass, you are dumber today than you were 2 years ago when you dumbass got fired." You can see why Strickland was angry, but Page wasn't done, and his next target was Strickland's home life.

"You let me know you wanted to be World Champion. That you were the kind of man these people think I am, but I can see it now. You don't have it in you. You can't cut it. You are not the man that you think you are. It's the reason your fiancé left you and the reason your kids won't talk to you," Page said.

"You're the one who wanted to make this personal huh? Swerve you're a coward. You don't surround yourself with friends and family, you surround yourself with yes men like the Embassy and Nana. Nana, he comes out here and does his funny little dance and sells his t-shirts, and Swerve, Prince Nana makes his living off of your back. And when the show's over he goes in the parking lot and buys weed from a high school kid. But once I beat Swerve's ass I'm going to beat you up and steal your weed," Page said.

"Swerve, look at me! Not only are you not the man you are a child. I've worked with kids a long time and taught them a lot of lessons, and this Saturday I'll teach you the last lesson of your pathetic life," Page said. "You Swerve, should have never come into my house. And we don't need lawyers, we don't need the cops. At Full Gear, I am your judge, your jury, and your executioner. I know I can't hit Swerve, but Nana, they didn't say s*** about us."

That's when Page attacked Nana and delivered a beatdown that caused Nana to leave the ring along with Strickland. Now the stage is set for an intense match at Full Gear, especially if the promos are anything to judge it by.

Are you excited for Strickland vs Page? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!