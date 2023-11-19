AEW Full Gear: Orange Cassidy Avenges Biggest Loss, Defeats Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy's toughest test yet continues to haunt him. Leading into AEW All Out, Jon Moxley began hunting the king of sloth style. This was a significant shift for Mr. Freshly Squeezed, as Cassidy was normally relegated to comedy matches in his early AEW career. Upon defeating Pac for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship (AEW International Championship) in Fall 2022, Cassidy began to flex his work-rate ability, putting on weekly belters against the most agile competitors on the AEW roster. Moxley's style of relentless violence put Cassidy through the ringer at AEW All Out in September, and despite a valiant effort, Cassidy ultimately came up short.

Just weeks later, a mid-match injury to Moxley led to him losing the AEW International Title to Rey Fenix. Fenix then dropped the strap shortly after to Cassidy, beginning Cassidy's second reign with the belt. Heading into AEW Full Gear, Moxley became the No.1 Contender, bringing these two back to square one.

AEW Full Gear: Orange Cassidy Defeats Jon Moxley

(Photo: AEW)

Orange Cassidy has avenged his biggest loss.

The AEW International Champion successfully defended his title against Jon Moxley tonight at AEW Full Gear. This continues Cassidy's second reign with the strap, as he had just won it back only a couple of weeks ago. His record-breaking first reign initially ended at AEW All Out when Moxley beat him.

Cassidy and Moxley battled in another hard-hitting affair. Mox was busted open in the early stages, giving Cassidy a slight edge. The crowd was split between the two competitors, with dueling "Let's go Moxley! Freshly squeezed!" chants in the late stages. Moxley taunted Cassidy by doing his signature sloth kicks, but Cassidy was able to capitalize in the end, sending him into the exposed turnbuckle. A trio of Orange Punches weren't enough to keep Mox down, but a fourth plus a Beach Break gave Cassidy the 1-2-3.

You can check out highlights from the bout below...

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for continuing coverage of AEW Full Gear.

AEW Full Gear 2023 Results