Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear

Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.

Despite Baker nearly applying her Lockjaw submission, "The Anti-Diva" won by hitting her Rampaige DDT finisher three times, including back-to-back at the end of the match.

The two-time former Divas Champion spoke with Chris Van Vliet earlier this week and explained the pressure that surrounded her return match — "I know there are going to be a lot of eyes on that match. There's a lot of pressure to make sure that I put on a good enough match where everyone is like, 'Welcome back, we like that she's back.' There's going to be a lot of nervous people watching me too because I feel that there are a lot of people, that aren't haters, that are worried about me. They're going to be watching. Then you have the haters on top of that, that just want to see me fail or hurt, are going to be watching. Then the people that are happy that I'm back are going to be watching."

"It's going to be a big deal. I'm going to be under a microscope that day," Saraya continued. "Everything I'm going to be doing is going to be scrutinized. I'm fully expecting, at this point after the match, I'm not going to look at social media or have it on my phone. I'm already too much in my head to the point where I just want it to be good and I have to focus on making sure that I keep myself safe and make sure Britt is safe, and the pressure of having a match is wild to me. It's a beautiful story, but it makes me nervous."