Saraya Details The "Pressure" Of Her AEW Full Gear Match

Saraya is cleared. The first-ever NXT Women's Champion made the long-awaited announcement this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, letting Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. know that she would see her inside the squared circle at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya was previously forced to retire due to a neck injury suffered at a December 2017 WWE live event, and would go on to fulfill non-wrestling roles for her former employer over the next four years. Despite her wrestling days seemingly being in the rear view, Saraya looked to the likes of Bryan Danielson and Edge as evidence that time heals all wounds, including supposed career-ending injuries.

Getting cleared for competition was only half the battle, as Saraya noted that she has to impress in her return to the ring.

"I know there are going to be a lot of eyes on that match," Saraya told Chris Van Vliet on Insight (h/t Fightful). "There's a lot of pressure to make sure that I put on a good enough match where everyone is like, 'Welcome back, we like that she's back.' There's going to be a lot of nervous people watching me too because I feel that there are a lot of people, that aren't haters, that are worried about me. They're going to be watching. Then you have the haters on top of that, that just want to see me fail or hurt, are going to be watching. Then the people that are happy that I'm back are going to be watching."

With all that considered, Saraya noted that she believes every detail of her match with Baker is going to be analyzed.

"It's going to be a big deal. I'm going to be under a microscope that day," Saraya continued. "Everything I'm going to be doing is going to be scrutinized. I'm fully expecting, at this point after the match, I'm not going to look at social media or have it on my phone. I'm already too much in my head to the point where I just want it to be good and I have to focus on making sure that I keep myself safe and make sure Britt is safe, and the pressure of having a match is wild to me. It's a beautiful story, but it makes me nervous."

Saraya and Baker do battle this Saturday, November 19th at AEW Full Gear.

