Fresh off a white-hot return to the road with Road Rager, AEW Dynamite will host Fyter Fest Night One in the greater Austin area next Wednesday. The show will feature two unorthodox championship matches, starting off with Jon Moxley defending his IWGP United States Championship against Impact Wrestling's Karl Anderson. "The Machine Gun" and Luke Gallows have been hyping up their return to New Japan in the near future and Anderson argued in a video package that he should return to the promotion with a title. This will mark the second time Moxley has defended the US title in an AEW ring and his first match since losing to the Young Bucks back at Double or Nothing.

The other title bout will see Brian Cage make a rare FTW Championship defense against Ricky Starks. The two Team Taz members have been at odds for months, but this will mark the first time Cage can get his hands on "Absolute" following the young star's neck injury.

The show will also see the company's first-ever Coffin Match between Darby Allin and "All Ego" Ethan Page. The former Impact tag team champion has made it his mission to end Allin's career ever since he arrived in the company. Allin has chalked this up to jealousy over the fact that he was able to find so much more success in a fraction of the time it took Page.

The rest of the card will feature a grudge match between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage (one that technically spans decades) and Penelope Ford vs. a returning Yuka Sakazaki