Demon Slayer Season 4 to End With Extended Final Episodes

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be ending Season 4 with two more planned episodes with extended runtimes! Demon Slayer Season 4 has been adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it has seen Tanjiro Kamado training with each of the members of the Hashira ahead of the final battles with Muzan Kibutsuji and his strongest demon forces. But as the anime has been continuing, it's now confirmed that it will be ending its run later this month with eight episodes under its belt. While the episode order might be as short as initially reported, these final episodes will be longer than expected.

Demon Slayer Season 4 has officially confirmed that the Hashira Training Arc will be ending in two more episodes along with the rest of the ending Spring 2024 anime. This ending might be coming quicker than expected, but the final two episodes will also feature an extended runtime. Episode 7 has been announced to last for 40 minutes in total (which likely includes commercial breaks for air time in Japan), and Episode 8 will bring it all to an end with a 60 minute run time. So it's going to end it all with a bang! Check out the promo for the final episodes below.

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc might have had the least episodes in the anime to date, but when factoring in the hour long season premiere and finale, it all adds up to about 10 episodes of material in total. You can now check out the first six episodes of Season 4 along with the first three seasons of Demon Slayer and the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll while we wait for the grand finale. They tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

If you wanted to check out the now complete original manga and read ahead instead, you can find Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba its entirety (with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.