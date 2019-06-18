AEW Announces Triple Threat Tag Team Match for Fyter Fest With Major Stipulation

Fresh off the heels of AEW president Tony Khan’s announcement that the company would have a tournament to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions this fall on their TNT show, AEW announced a new match for Fyter Fest on Tuesday that has direct implications for that tournament.

A triple threat tag match will take place at the show between SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky), the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and the debuting Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy). The winner will advance to a tag match at the sold-out All Out pay-per-view on Aug 31., and the winner of that upcoming match will get a first-round bye in the tag title tournament.

Khan stated numerous times during his interview on The Steve Austin Show on Monday that the company would put major focus on the tag division for both men and women.

“We’re super focused on it,” Khan said. “One of the things we’re going to be focused on and something we’re going to do is establish a great tag team division.”

“When we launch our weekly television show in the fall, we’re going to be doing a tag team tournament that’s going to have some of the greatest tag team matches ever on TV,” he continued. “We’re going to be starting that, it’s going to be one of the main focuses of our TV. There’s going to be team’s competing to get a first-round bye in that tournament, which is a big deal. And we’ve got some of the best tag teams in all of wrestling competing for our tag team championship coming up in the fall.”

Fyter Fest, which will stream for free on the B/R Live app, currently features eight total matches on its June 29 card. The matches include Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, The Elite vs. the Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid, Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, Christopher Daniels vs. Cima, Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose. A hardcore match between Michael Nakazawa and Community Effort Orlando organizer Alex Jebailey is also booked for the event.

