AEW Grand Slam 2022: Fans Predict Who Will Win the AEW World Championship
All Elite Wrestling will crown a new AEW World Champion at the AEW Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on Sept. 21. After the company chose to strip CM Punk of the title last week, a six-man tournament for the vacated title began, filled with decorated former champions. This week's AEW Dynamite featured the semifinals, with Jon Moxley defeating Sammy Guevara while Bryan Danielson avenged his loss from All Out by submitting Chris Jericho. Fans quickly took to Twitter after the main event to predict who would win between Mox and "The American Dragon."
Will Danielson finally win his first title in All Elite Wrestling? Or will Moxley make history again by becoming a three-time AEW Champion? Tell us your prediction in the comments!
Not His First Rodeo
prevnext
not moxley’s first vacant title tournament final pic.twitter.com/Zpuop2Kj8w— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) September 15, 2022
Front and Center
prevnext
Bryan Danielson will be your next AEW World Champion and I'll be there to see it #AEWDynamite— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) September 15, 2022
Too Close to Call
prevnext
Bryan Danielson or Jon Moxley….that’s hard one. But win-win either way. Going to be electric inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. #AEWDynamite— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 15, 2022
It's Time
prevnext
What all started at Revolution this year culminates to crowning a new World champion next week. Brilliant.
I won't be mad if Mox wins because he's been great this year but you're on borrowed time with Danielson. It's time. Let him finally climb back to the mountaintop.— MOSHKEEM, MOSHKEEM! (@KeemWinsAgain) September 15, 2022
The Goat
prevnext
Great main event. That’s Bryan Danielson the greatest pro wrestler of our generation to you! Can’t wait to see him win the big one next week. #AEWDynamite— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) September 15, 2022
Tears
prevnext
I'm going to cry if Danielson wins the AEW world title. You have no idea how much it'd mean to me. Please do it Tony❤️ pic.twitter.com/f16dkumoZ8— Ashutosh (@PossibIyAsh) September 8, 2022
Poetic
prevnext
If Bryan's path to the title is Hangman ➡️ Jericho ➡️ Moxley, he'll have gone through all of the available former world champions to get there.
Let's go!— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) September 8, 2022
Make It Happen!
September 15, 2022prevnext
Happy for Both
prevnext
I genuinely cannot think of anybody more deserving of the AEW world championship than Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson!
will genuinely be happy with either of them as champ!
nobody better to lead AEW. 🖤— Melissa (@melissax1125) September 15, 2022
A Win-Win for the American Dragon
prev
Bryan Danielson being champ would be a fresh for AEW and it gives Jon the vacation he so desired.
Its a win-win I'd say. https://t.co/UJmEnRbnOF— Marcus Yates (@ChillGamerMac) September 14, 2022