AEW Grand Slam 2022: Fans Predict Who Will Win the AEW World Championship

All Elite Wrestling will crown a new AEW World Champion at the AEW Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on Sept. 21. After the company chose to strip CM Punk of the title last week, a six-man tournament for the vacated title began, filled with decorated former champions. This week's AEW Dynamite featured the semifinals, with Jon Moxley defeating Sammy Guevara while Bryan Danielson avenged his loss from All Out by submitting Chris Jericho. Fans quickly took to Twitter after the main event to predict who would win between Mox and "The American Dragon."

Will Danielson finally win his first title in All Elite Wrestling? Or will Moxley make history again by becoming a three-time AEW Champion? Tell us your prediction in the comments!