New AEW Champion Crowned on AEW Dynamite's 200th Episode

AEW Dynamite's 200th episode ended on a high note as Hikaru Shida defeated Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. Shida was able to overcome repeated outside interference from The Outcasts' Saraya & Ruby Soho and even kicked out of a Storm Zero after the champ spraypainted her in the eyes while the referee's back was turned. Shida then countered a second Storm Zero attempt with a roll-up for the win.

Shida still holds the record for longest single reign as AEW women's champion at 372 days but had been mostly out of the title picture after she dropped the title to Dr. Britt Baker at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2021. But while she initially agreed to join The Outcasts earlier this year, she quickly made her intentions clear that she was aligned with AEW Originals like Baker and Jamie Hayter and had been battling the heels ever since. She earned a shot at Storm's title late last month by beating Nyla Rose in a No. 1 contender's match on AEW Rampage.

Dr. Britt Baker on Discourse Surrounding AEW's Women's Division

Shida's main event comes one week after the online wrestling community was set ablaze when last week's Dynamite episode had the fan sign "Book The Women's Division Better" prominently featured following a match between Dr. Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie. Baker was then asked about that in an interview with TVLine.

"I see both sides to that because I completely agree," Baker said. "The absolute best matches that come out of professional wrestling come out of storylines you are so invested in. There are weeks and months that tell this beautiful story. It's something we haven't been able to invest as much time in the women's division lately. Again, there are many factors. Injuries, this and that. I definitely want to get to the point where we can get some solid storytelling with the women. At the same time the fans who hold signs that say to book the women's division better, that's great."

"Then when I go on Twitter it doesn't echo that. I don't see the same support. It's I hate these two wrestlers. This match was too long. This match was too short. If all you see about women's wrestling is all negative online, it doesn't add up to what they are preaching. If you want the women to be booked better, support the women," she added.

AEW Collision Card (Aug. 5, 2023)