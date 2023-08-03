Former WWE and ECW World Champion Arrives on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE and ECW World Champion Rob Van Dam made his surprise debut on this week's AEW Dynamite. FTW Champion Jack Perry kicked off a segment by calling out Jerry Lynn, who appeared on the entrance ramp but admitted he wouldn't be able to wrestle due to his many neck injuries and surgeries. But Lynn just so happened to call up an old friend and fight in his place, bringing out one of his oldest rivals. Van Dam, walking out to his classic "Walk" theme by Pantera, quickly chased Perry away.

Fightful Select reported earlier today that AEW is considering booking Van Dam for either the All In or All Out pay-per-views taking place in the coming weeks, most likely for a match with Perry. This will mark the first time "The Whole F'n Show" has wrestled on national TV since his tenure with Impact Wrestling ended in 2020.

Rob Van Dam on Working in AEW

RVD has been asked in a number of interviews over the years if he has any interest in wrestling for the young promotion. He told ReelTalker back in 2021, "I just always go with the flow of the universe. I'm always very happy with the way things turn out. AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She'll watch it, she's up-and-coming, learning and I'll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there, except for business."

"There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business," he later added. "Where a fan thinks maybe I would watch TV and dream of getting in the ring with someone, as if that's my fantasy. That's not really the way life works, at least not for me. It's likely that I could be done now (wrestling) and not know it. I'd be totally fine (on never getting back in the ring), then the non-wrestling RVD would reap the rewards that come from the universe from reaching this stage. I don't miss it like the other wrestlers. I'm not hungry to be in the ring."

