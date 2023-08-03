AEW's All In 2023 Pay-Per-View Gets Its Main Event

AEW's All In pay-per-view finally has its main event — MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship. The event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Aug. 27 and will look to quadruple the company's all-time attendance record as ticket sales continue to climb toward 80,000 sold. Friedman announced the match after cutting a heartfelt promo on this week's AEW Dynamite, saying that while he's still a scumbag he's willing to start showing "The Real Max."

He then offered the match to Cole, someone he has developed a friendship with over the past few weeks while the two competed in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. While the pair didn't manage to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships from FTR, neither man chose to betray the other after the fact.

AEW's Tony Khan Praises the MJF/Adam Cole Storyline

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the overwhelming positivity surrounding MJF and Adam Cole's partnership over the past month in an interview with The Orlando Sentinel this week.

"You hope that it gets hot, but this has gotten red hot, and fans are so excited about it that it's one of the great success stories in AEW's history," AEW President Tony Khan told Orlando Sentinel. "It's a story that may be relatable in some ways, fans may be living vicariously through it in other ways, but it's great to see the whole world get behind this bromance between two dudes who nobody expected to see click quite like this."

"This is why I like having ideas and outlines," Khan continued. "You can judge where to go next based on the reactions of fans. Fans have grabbed a hold of MJF and Adam Cole and their story, which is really very captivating."

AEW All In 2023 Card

Other matches rumored for the All In event include New Japan's Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho and FTR vs. The Young Bucks III. Two wrestlers who likely won't make the show are Bryan Danielson and former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, as confirmed by Khan in an interview with PWInsider this week.

"There is a little more clarity as to when Bryan Danielson will be back from his injury," Khan said. "I'm very excited to get Bryan back. I don't want to put a timetable because it's a challenging injury and a tough recovery, but I'm very confident Bryan will be back later this year. I'm still not sure when Jamie Hayter will be cleared. She doesn't know and we don't know, but hopefully sooner rather than later. Bryan, I'm very confident you'll see in a matter of months."