AEW: Dr. Britt Baker Responds to the "Book the Women's Division Better" Discourse

Last week's AEW Dynamite only featured one women's match — Dr. Britt Baker defeating Taya Valkyrie in just under 10 minutes. Right after the match ended, the camera zoomed in on a fan's sign in the crowd that read, "Book The Women's Division Better" and stayed on it for several seconds before moving on to the next segment. This flared up the usual online discourse and criticism often directed at AEW in that they struggle to book the division with consistent storytelling or ample screen time.

Baker spoke with TVLine ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite and was asked to give her thoughts on the discussion. As of now, only one women's match has been booked for the 200th episode of Dynamite this Wednesday — Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship.

"I see both sides to that because I completely agree," Baker said. "The absolute best matches that come out of professional wrestling come out of storylines you are so invested in. There are weeks and months that tell this beautiful story. It's something we haven't been able to invest as much time in the women's division lately. Again, there are many factors. Injuries, this and that. I definitely want to get to the point where we can get some solid storytelling with the women. At the same time the fans who hold signs that say to book the women's division better, that's great."

Britt Baker Calls Out Social Media Trolls

"Then when I go on Twitter it doesn't echo that. I don't see the same support. It's I hate these two wrestlers. This match was too long. This match was too short. If all you see about women's wrestling is all negative online, it doesn't add up to what they are preaching. If you want the women to be booked better, support the women," she added.

Baker continued — "You don't have to like every wrestler and every match. You also don't have to get on Twitter and preach from the mountaintops how much you hated things. Some stuff, keep to yourself. I can't tell you how many times I go to a restaurant and I don't like how my steak is cooked. I don't need to talk to the chef and take 30 pictures of the steak to tell them I don't like how this steak is cooked. There is too much invested in the negativity that it does so much harm. I hope people realize one day how much harm it does to not only the individuals and mental health, but to the industry as a whole."

