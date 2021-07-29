Hiroshi Tanahashi's AEW Arrival Has Fans Losing Their Minds

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hiroshi Tanahashi made a surprise appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would be challenging the winner of Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo for the IWGP United States Championship in the near future. AEW's crossovers with New Japan have been going on since Kenta made his surprise arrival in the company, but this is by far the biggest star from the Japanese promotion to make the jamp. Wrestling fans proceeded to lose their minds on social media over the news, and you can see some of the best reactions below.

Last week's AEW Dynamite ended with Archer breaking Jon Moxley's record-breaking reign with the US title, defeating him in a Texas Death Match. It's entirely possible that Tanahashi will be traveling for New Japan's NJPW Resurgence event in Los Angeles on Aug. 14