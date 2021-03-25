Impact Wrestling Moving to Thursday Nights, Kenny Omega Booked for Premiere

✖

As rumors of NXT moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network continue to swirl, Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that it will be moving its weekly show from Tuesday nights to Thursday nights beginning with the April 8 episode. The move was confirmed via a press release, stating, "IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that its weekly flagship TV show — IMPACT! — will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.

"The return of IMPACT! to its traditional night will be marked by a massive main event," the release continued, confirming a the main event for the first episode — Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards & Willie Mack. This will mark the AEW World Champion's first match on Impact television, as well as a precursor to his title vs. title match with Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25.

BREAKING: IMPACT! will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot at 8pm ET, beginning April 8. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/bbH0ozhKeI pic.twitter.com/r2dYrEJ3Nh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2021

"IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history," Impact Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore said in the release. "Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights."

"The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV," he added.

The move now puts an episode of wrestling television on every weekday — Monday Night Raw (Mondays), NXT (Tuesdays), AEW Dynamite (Wednesdays), Impact Wrestling (Thursdays) and Friday Night SmackDown (Fridays). And that's without mentioning MLW Fusion (Wednesdays), NWA Power (Tuesdays), AEW Dark (Tuesdays), AEW Dark: Elevation (Mondays), the unnamed third hour of AEW programming on Turner (TBA), Ring of Honor Wrestling (depends on syndication in your area) and the smaller events that take place nearly every weekend. And that's all before we start mentioning pay-per-views.