WWE's Internal Calendar Reveals Big Change for NXT

✖

Reports started popping up at the beginning of the month that NXT would be making the jump from Wednesdays to Tuesdays on the USA Network beginning with the April 13 episodes. The reason for the move had to do with NBCUniversal's deal with the NHL as the shuttering of the NBC Sports Network meant that Wednesday night hockey games would likely be moving to USA. A new deal between NBC and the NHL is still in the negotiation stage, but WWE is reportedly moving forward with the change regardless.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Monday that several sources have confirmed WWE's internal production calendar has the first episode of NXT post-WrestleMania 37 dated April 13.

"Several WWE sources confirmed today that the first WWE NXT episode coming out of Wrestlemania 37 weekend is currently scheduled to be held and broadcast on Tuesday 4/13," Johnson wrote. "...lm At the time, WWE did not respond to the reports (and still have not) but we are told that the production calendar for Wrestlemania week currently lists the 4/13 taping date."

WWE Hall of Famer and Performance Center coach Shawn Michaels was asked about the move during a recent interview with The New York Post. Instead of shooting the idea down, "The Heartbreak Kid" talked about the benefits it would have.

"It's always clearly easier when your sort of destination programming, so to speak," Michaels said. "Nothing would change certainly for us. We still try to put the best show out there that we can. Clearly, I know that's everybody's goal. I think it would only be fair to say everyone knows that when you are not competing against another similar show that it makes it a little bit easier. It allows people to enjoy that. And then you think about the follow from Raw the next night. So, clearly, it certainly wouldn't hurt."

Before the reported move, NXT will have a two-night edition of NXT TakeOver, TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, on April 7-8.