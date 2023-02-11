Jay White Must Leave Japan After Hikuleo Loss

It seems like Jay White's time in Japan might be over for the foreseeable future. White faced Hikuleo at New Japan's New Beginning event in Osaka, and the stipulation called for the loser of the match to leave Japan. Hikuleo defeated White in the match, and as a result, White can no longer wrestle in Japan. You might assume that would mean he's leaving NJPW, but it turns out that isn't the case, as in an after-match promo White said he could still wrestle for NJPW Strong. So while the scenery may change a bit, White is still a part of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling family.

White is scheduled to take on AEW's Eddie Kingston at NJPW's Battle in the Valley on February 18th, and White told Gedo that if he can take down Kingston they can work on taking NJPW Strong over. We'll have to wait and see if that happens, but at this point Battle in the Valley is shaping up to be quite the event.

The Switchblade Era in Japan is over!😧



Jay White lost the ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match against Hikuleo.



Post-match comments from Jay White: “New Japan is my home. New Japan fans are my family. Thank you.”

pic.twitter.com/4pRbJJOpus — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 11, 2023

The event has already sold out, largely thanks to the reveal at Wrestle Kingdom 17 that it will be the in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné. Moné made her debut for NJPW after KAIRI successfully defended her IWGP Women's Championship, attacking KAIRI and making it known she was targeting the Title. Now Moné will face KAIRI for the Title at Battle in the Valley.

The event also just revealed its main event, and it is set to be a huge deal. At New Beginning Kazuchika Okada defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shingo Takagi, and earlier in the night, Hiroshi Tanahashi was able to defeat KENTA. After his win, Okada challenged Takahashi to a match at Battle in the Valley and Tanahashi accepted, and they will compete for the Title. The full updated card for Battle in the Valley can be found below.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (C) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Women's Championship Match: KAIRI (C) vs. Mercedes Moné

IWGP Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Filthy Rules Fight: Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor

NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew

Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.

David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

Battle in the Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18th at the San Jose Civic Arena, and you can also watch the event live on FITE TV.

