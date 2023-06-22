Jeff Hardy Written Off Television on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy recently returned to All Elite Wrestling. The charismatic enigma had wrestled just a handful of matches for the young promotion following his debut in early 2022, as he would be suspended indefinitely last summer after being arrested for his third DUI. Jeff's absence continued for the remainder of 2022 as he was not allowed back in AEW until he completed rehab and maintained sobriety. Jeff would make his return to AEW this past April, coming to brother Matt's aid and joining the fight against The Firm. The former WWE Champion has wrestled just five matches since his return, and it appears he is about to have an extended absence from the ring.

Following The Hardys' loss to Austin and Colten Gunn tonight on AEW Dynamite, Bullet Club Gold hit the ring to attack the losing team. Despite reinforcements from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Ricky Starks, and CM Punk, neither Jeff nor Matt were able to stand tall with the faces.

As reported by Fightful Select, this post-match attack was done to specifically write Jeff off of television. This is due to his aforementioned DUI arrest preventing him from traveling into Canada. AEW is heading up north this Saturday for AEW Collision and will embark on a Canadian tour until the July 19th edition of AEW Dynamite, which will take place in Boston, MA.

This will be Jeff's second consecutive year missing AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Jeff's last match before his suspension came one month before the first Forbidden Door, where he and Matt defeated the Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. There is no word on if there were plans for Jeff to wrestle at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door either last year or this year.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down this Sunday, June 25th. The full card can be seen below...

AEW Forbidden Door 2023 card: