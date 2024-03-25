AEW's Jim Ross Is Releasing a New Book Chronicling Some of His Greatest Commentary Calls

Legendary professional wrestling announcer currently signed by AEW, Jim Ross, is set to release the upcoming book Business Is About To Pick Up! with BenBella Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Much different than a traditional memoir done by someone in the professional wrestling business, Ross' upcoming release will chronicle 50 of the most iconic commentating calls of his career. Ross, who recently re-inked with AEW, originally signed a three-year contract in 2019. He then re-upped his deal, signing a contract extension in 2022.

The 72-year-old has been in the professional wrestling business for fifty years. Debuting in 1974 while studying at Northeastern State University he received an opportunity to work with NWA Tri-State. In the late 80s he joined Jim Crockett Promotions and eventually made his way to WCW. Perhaps his most recognizable moments of his career came in his tenure with WWE in which he was with on and off through the 90s until 2019. He has also done calls in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Business Is About To Pick Up! is a unique way for fans of professional wrestling to learn about the behind-the-scenes of the commentary desk of one of the sport's most iconic voices. The book is currently available for pre-order and will release on May 7. Read the full synopsis below.

"Experience 50 years of wrestling history through the iconic voice of Jim Ross.

For wrestling fans, Jim Ross' voice is the soundtrack of an era. This book is your ringside ticket to wrestling's most unforgettable moments—from the announcer who made them iconic.

In the last 50 years, professional wrestling has risen up from a collection of regional territories to become a global phenomenon—and Jim Ross has been there for it all. From the grit and glory days of the 1970s with NWA, to the rise of WCW and the heyday of WWF and WWE, to signing on as on-air talent and senior advisor for wrestling's newest chapter at AEW, Jim Ross has long had the best seat in the house.

Now, in 50 definitive chapters, chronicling 50 iconic calls across 50 unforgettable years, Business Is About to Pick Up! takes you into the ring, and behind the scenes, as only Jim Ross can.

Immerse yourself in sports entertainment's most dramatic moments, biggest shocks, and history-making firsts—from watershed collisions like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin versus Bret "Hitman" Hart to industry-shaping milestones like the debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the rise of John Cena and Dave Bautista as Hollywood A-list stars, and the birth of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Then debate which moments Jim Ross just had to include . . . and what else should've made his list.

This book is a celebration of pro wrestling's past, present, and future—narrated by the Voice of Wrestling himself, who was ringside to call it all."

