AEW's Jim Ross Reportedly Stepping Away from Full Time Announcing

✖

One of the bigger signings in All Elite Wrestling's early days was the legendary Jim Ross, who joined the announce team alongside Tony Schiavone. Ross is one of the most iconic announcers in wrestling, and it was a big get for AEW right out of the gate. Now it seems his role is soon going to change, as according to a new report from Bodyslam.net Ross will shift out of his current role as full-time announcer. According to sources within AEW Ross will transition out of that full-time commentary team role but will still call bigger matches and major events, so you'll still hear JR on the microphone from time to time.

As for what he will be doing, Ross will evidently be doing more backstage segment and sitdown interviews, and this was all evidently Ross' call. The reasoning for the shift wasn't revealed, so hopefully, Ross will clear things up soon.

Ross is one of the most well-known voices in wrestling, and alongside Schiavone lent the upstart promotion well-known presences on commentary. Since then the company has kept building momentum and brought in other big stars, and they recently launched their second network show Rampage. Ross doesn't work commentary on Rampage, as the show features a four-man booth of Excalibur, Schiavone, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho.

Ross departed WWE in 2018 and went on to work with several other promotions before joining up with AEW, but there's no doubt AEW has become home for him, and he loves working with the new era of talent.

“I got to referee Harley Race-Dory Funk, call Steve Austin against The Rock, and now I am calling this generation’s stars in Kenny Omega and Hangman Page,” Ross told Sports Illustrated. “I’ve been blessed in this business, and it’s an honor to call the talent I’ve called and still do today. They’re so passionate, creative, and talented. That resonates throughout our entire roster. Mox, Jericho, Cody, Britt Baker, Sonny Kiss, MJF, Scorpio Sky, they’ve got it."

Now Ross will evolve once again and transition into a new role within AEW, but we expect him to be just as great at that as he's been calling matches throughout his career.

What do you think of Ross' new move? Let us know in the comments!