Jon Moxley Debuts New Look on AEW Dynamite, Gets New Challenger for IWGP US Championship

Jon Moxley once again retained his IWGP United States Championship at AEW Fyter Fest, taking down Karl Anderson with a Paradigm Shift. This marked Moxley's first appearance on AEW TV since Double or Nothing (and the birth of his child), and he surprised fans with his new buzzcut hairstyle. Fans were first treated to this new look when a video of Moxley from a recent autograph signing went viral on Twitter.

But Moxley's victory lap was short-lived, as Lance Archer cut a backstage promo shortly afterwards demanding a title match. He pointed out how Moxley beat him for the championship back at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in a Texas Death Match, and felt it was only fitting for them to have the same stipulation when AEW Dynamite is in Dallas next week.

When it comes to New Japan's US title, Moxley holds nearly ever record. He has the longest single reign at 558 days, he has the most combined days at 689 across two reigns and the most successful title defenses at five.

His first reign only ended after New Japan was forced to strip him of the title due to traveling issues in October 2019. Archer won the vacated title at the King of Pro Wrestling event, then dropped it right back to Moxley.

The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt lays out the challenge to @JonMoxley next week in Dallas: Texas Deathmatch! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/YOQ4fGMXhn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021

