Kenny Omega Returns on AEW Dynamite, The Elite Advance in the Trios Championship Tournament

Kenny Omega officially returned to AEW programming on this week's AEW Dynamite, revealing himself as the surprise partner for The Young Bucks in the opening round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Omega's last match was at Full Gear last November when he dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. It was then revealed that Omega had been battling a number of injuries throughout his 2021 run as "The Belt Collector," including issues with his shoulder and knee, a sports hernia and vertigo. He announced he'd be stepping away from TV for a while, then relinquished the last of his championships (the AAA Mega Championship) before undergoing surgery.

Omega later admitted in interviews that he was trying to get back in the ring in time for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in late June, but that didn't happen. Omega arrived alongside Don Callis and Michael Nakazawa, but the fans welcomed him back like a conquering hero.

Omega claimed in a recent Twitch stream that, should he find himself dealing with more serious injuries, he'll retire. The Canadian star debuted back in 2001 and his career accomplishments include reigns as AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

"The Cleaner," despite still not looking 100%, managed to pull out the win over La Faccion Ingobernable thanks to a pair of V-Triggers to Dragon Lee followed by the One-Winged Angel. El Idolo and Rush responded to the loss by betraying Lee and unmasking him as the show went off the air.

