AEW Is Looking to Lock a Former AEW World Champion Into a New Contract

AEW is looking to lock "Hangman" Adam Page into a new contract, per a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. Page was one of the first wrestlers to officially join AEW's roster back in 2019 and has since held the AEW World and AEW World Tag Team Championships while main eventing five pay-per-views. His work has led to some of the defining storylines of AEW's early years, from his relationship with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to his friendship with The Dark Order to his recent ultraviolent rivalry with Jon Moxley. The news comes as AEW is also negotiating new deals with Omega and The Bucks and is reportedly gearing up for the introduction of a new weekly Saturday night live show along with the return of CM Punk.

"Those we spoke to said that negotiations started fairly recently, and there doesn't seem to be much of a timetable on when that could get done," Sapp wrote, noting that Page has the same rep as the rest of The Elite.

Page took to Instagram earlier this week to address a criticism Punk lobbied at him during his infamous "Brawl Out" post-show press conference last September. Page said months prior that he felt he didn't take advice from other wrestlers, something Punk took great offense to.

"The reports that I 'don't take advice' have been greatly exaggerated, perhaps by no one more so than me. Advice and feedback, particularly from those who have come before, have always been and always will be welcomed and appreciated. My self-deprecating and dry insistence otherwise just comes from a place of being more personally interested in wrestling as an art than a sport. iI would've been hollow for Picasso to try to paint a Mona :isa. I kinda thought iId have been asked about it by now and could've clarified. O just wouldn't want any of the older generation, especially those whose work with us is vital and unknown to fans, to feel that their wisdom is dismissed," Page wrote on his Instagram story.

AEW Dynamite April 19, 2023 Card