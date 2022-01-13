Watch: Lance Archer Returns, Knocks Out Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page cut a promo midway through this week’s AEW Dynamite, reflecting on his victory against Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Championship last week. He was quickly cut off by Dan Lambert who ranted about Page having a cowboy gimmick despite being from Virginia (don’t think too hard about it). Suddenly, Lance Archer’s music hit and the “Murderhawk Monster” stomped his way down to the ring and grabbed Lambert by the collar. He then chose to attack Page instead and knocked him out cold with a Blackout through a propped-up steel chair.

Archer suffered a jammed neck off a botched moonsault in a match with Eddie Kingston during the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament last year and had been out of action ever since. This marks the second time Archer will try and chase the AEW World Championship, coming up short against Jon Moxley back in 2020. Archer picked up his first big victory last year against Moxley, winning the IWGP United States Championship in a Texas Death Match.

This story is developing…