Former WWE Superstar Signs With AEW, Arrives on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush officially signed with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday after appearing via a video package during AEW Dynamite. Rush first arrived in AEW at the Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale, but weeks after that he had to announce he had suffered an injury and considered retiring. Once he was healthy enough he fulfilled his contract obligations to New Japan Pro Wrestling and just competed at the NJPW Strong Autumn Attack event this past weekend by beating Taiji Ishimori.

Rush’s promo centered around his expertise in the world of business. AEW then posted its official announcement, declaring Rush as All Elite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Man of the Hour @TheLionelGreen is bringing his big business style to #AEW! pic.twitter.com/i6H0DwKRPM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

“Thank you to the fans who have fought it out with me for the past 7 years and the people in my corner,” Rush wrote in his initial announcement. “Thank you to all the promoters and friends that I’ve met along the way who believe in me and my vision. This has been a great ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Due to contractual obligations with NJPW, I will be making final appearances once I am healed. But for now, thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you all soon.”

Prior to his stints in AEW and New Japan, Rush worked for CZW and Ring of Honor before getting signed to WWE in 2017. He worked primarily as Bobby Lashley’s manager before moving over to NXT and winning the Cruiserweight Championship. He was released in April 2020.

Rush confirmed roughly a month after his release that, at least at one point, WWE had much bigger plans for him on the main roster. That included him winning the Intercontinental Championship back at WrestleMania 35 when Finn Balor and Lashley were feuding over the title.

“People are gonna like this, but at the same time, they’re not, because I remember a lot of people were saying it. At the time, they were going to have me win the Intercontinental Championship while I was with Bobby and the whole and the whole storyline with Finn [Balor],” Rush told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. “They were gonna have me win the title. But I forgot what happened. I forgot what happened and why that wasn’t the case. I think the idea came from Elimination Chamber, where it was me and Bobby versus Finn in like a handicap match and I think they were going to do it again at WrestleMania but I was gonna be the one to win the title and it was just gonna throw everybody off. But yeah, for whatever reason, that got scratched.”