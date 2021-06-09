Former WWE Star Announces Retirement After Suffering Injury

✖

A former WWE star has announced their retirement after suffering a major injury. Former WWE star Lio Rush has been seen making his way through several major independent promotions following his release from the WWE, and most recently made waves with All Elite Wrestling fans when he was revealed as the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 last month. Reports had stated that he was going to be signed with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, but Rush took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from wrestling.

It appears that his most recent injury, an acromioclavicular joint separation, has worn on Rush that coming back to wrestling was not in the cards. He began his message to fans as such, "I have written and erased this post so many times purely out of not being able to wrap my head around this. The moment I went home in a sling, I kept saying to myself 'This was like any other time I got a little bruise or strain and I will shrug it off and continue on my new journey.' Once the pain subsided and I started to feel just how uncomfortable it was to feel my arm hanging from my body, I sunk into an immediate and rapidly growing depression because I knew something was wrong... "

Rush continued the message with, "Got the news that I'd be taking some time off due to this injury. Me thinking it would only affect my wrestling obligations, I still tried to go on about my days as I knew them. I realized just how much this would affect my everyday life. For anyone who knows me, you know that I work endlessly for me and my family. It became more and more frustrating everyday finding little things I could no longer do. Like simply putting on a shirt and a much harder fact to deal with, not being able to pick up my newborn son..."

Rush then explained how this injury impacted his recent arrival with AEW, "Now here comes the part that kept me up every night since #DoubleorNothing...Knowing that I just made my surprise debut in one of the most exciting times in my career. That part sucked. But I'm grateful. Grateful for the opportunities that I've had this past year after my WWE release. So cool of #AEW still wanting to sign me despite separating my AC in the Casino Battle Royal. Which would have lead to me being the first person in history to be signed to two major wrestling organizations simultaneously. This is an unexpected turn down a road I would have and could have never saw coming..."

Finally, Rush then confirms that he'll fulfill his final contractual obligations with New Japan Pro Wrestling following his injury before full retirement, "Thank you to the fans who have fought it out with me for the past 7 years and the people in my corner. Thank you to all the promoters and friends that I've met along the way who believe in me and my vision. This has been a great ride, but it's time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Due to contractual obligations with NJPW, I will be making final appearances once I am healed. But for now, thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I'll see you all soon."

ComicBook.com would like to wish Rush a speedy recovery and a bright future ahead.